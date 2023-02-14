Skip to content
Contractor holding iphone in front of a blue american house using magicplan to document the damage in the property

Floor plans,
ready when
you are.

Capture what counts instantly.
Get more done and get paid faster.
Last week, 74706 projects were managed using magicplan.
We’re proud to be trusted by 5000+ businesses.
Everything you need  right at your side. 

Sketches

Floor plans at the
speed of now

 
No more waiting for your floor plans. Get your sketches when you need them, right on your mobile device. Fast, accurate, and completely under your control – capture every space in minutes and move on to what's next.
Contractors discussing project looking an ipad pro with the magicplan app in an construction site
Photos

Reality, captured

 
Record every crucial detail of your job. Capture real-time conditions and bridge the gap between job site and office.
Contractor holding ipad taking a picture of the wall with mold using the magicplan app

Warren Restoration

 
"magicplan enables me to transmit a sketch and estimate to our office while I’m out in the field. It’s a seamless transition and there’s no wait time. So, our administrative staff can instantly begin working the information through our pipeline."
Ian ElmerProject Manager
Notes

Your findings, noted

 
Make sure nothing is ever overlooked. Capture your observations, insights, and findings and add them to your project.
Contractor with blue tshirt holding an ipad Pro on a kitchen site under construction with wood cabinets a white brick walls to document finding
Equipment

Placed with purpose

 
Track and place your equipment. Plan with purpose and make sure each piece is positioned for optimal performance. Your equipment, your way.
 
360º Panoramas

Full scope, full story 

 
Capture everything and experience the full extent of any space with just a few taps. No extra hardware required.
magicplan 360º panoramas photo of a modern white kitchen with an island and five brown chairs

Discreet Restoration

 
"Having the ability to place 360º photos in the rooms, just for a visual reference of what we walked into at that snapshot in time, is super huge for us on the insurance side."
Josh WintonOwner
Integrations

Connect with tools you know 

 
Speed up the way you work with direct Xactimate® and CoreLogic integrations. Export floor plan sketches and photos and simplify the claims submission process like never before.
Tailored Onboarding

Onboarding that gets
you on board 

 
Quickly master all magicplan features with our extensive help center and e-courses. Get your whole team certified. From free courses to tailored onboarding plans, we’ve got you covered.
Five technicians having a meeting reunion in from of site under construction
Testimonials

More than 23 million downloads.

Used by professionals all around the world.

Tomwade17

12/20/2023

Great tool

Awsome for estimates save time and looks professional.

DevilDuck72

05/13/2023

Easy To Use and Keeps Getting Better

I’ve been using this app for years. They’ve never failed to update it for the new IOS. The capture is great & intuitive. Drafting is easy. Each update makes the app that much better.

KBCinc

02/16/2023

InLOVE

So excited to use this app!! The controls are intuitive. The plans are easy to create, objects are easy to place. I will use this to create plans for full kitchen and bath remodels. I think this will make estimating a lot easier for us as well.

719809

01/06/2024

Absolutely fantastic App for planing room furnishings

Absolutely fantastic App for planing room furnishings especially with the LiDAR cameras on iPhone Pro or iPad Pro.

Ben.Zoh

02/25/2024

Even the free version is great

I love this app and have watched it grow over the years. We recently had a flood from frozen pipes, it helped tremendously.

QueenMcGhee

03/27/2023

Simply The Easiest Floor Plan Site To Maneuver 

This is by far the easiest site to maneuver. I haven’t found another that so easily brings all your thoughts and designs to life while offering three different views and multiple planning options.

PVS64

02/14/2023

Very easy to use

I'm building a new house and was looking for an app to help with floor planning. This app was easy to use and did a great job helping me plan the space. I'm using the free version and have plenty of functionality.

thedronecoach.com

04/20/2024

Magicplan better than all others!

I downloaded and tried many LiDAR floor plan creation apps and Magicplan is the best. Using iPhone 14 Pro Max, it measured brilliantly and adding colour to rooms was a breeze. They give you two free floor plan spaces so you can relax and thoroughly get to know the app well.