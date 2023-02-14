Floor plans,
ready when
you are.
Capture what counts instantly.
Get more done and get paid faster.
Everything you need right at your side.
Sketches
Floor plans at the
No more waiting for your floor plans. Get your sketches when you need them, right on your mobile device. Fast, accurate, and completely under your control – capture every space in minutes and move on to what's next.
speed of now
Crown Restoration
Photos
Reality, captured
Record every crucial detail of your job. Capture real-time conditions and bridge the gap between job site and office.
Warren Restoration
Notes
Your findings, noted
Make sure nothing is ever overlooked. Capture your observations, insights, and findings and add them to your project.
Equipment
Placed with purpose
360º Panoramas
Full scope, full story
Capture everything and experience the full extent of any space with just a few taps. No extra hardware required.
Discreet Restoration
Tailored Onboarding
Onboarding that gets
Quickly master all magicplan features with our extensive help center and e-courses. Get your whole team certified. From free courses to tailored onboarding plans, we’ve got you covered.
you on board
Dedicated Support
There for you, every step of the way
Testimonials
More than 23 million downloads.
Used by professionals all around the world.
Tomwade17
12/20/2023
Great tool
Awsome for estimates save time and looks professional.
DevilDuck72
05/13/2023
Easy To Use and Keeps Getting Better
I’ve been using this app for years. They’ve never failed to update it for the new IOS. The capture is great & intuitive. Drafting is easy. Each update makes the app that much better.
KBCinc
02/16/2023
InLOVE
So excited to use this app!! The controls are intuitive. The plans are easy to create, objects are easy to place. I will use this to create plans for full kitchen and bath remodels. I think this will make estimating a lot easier for us as well.
719809
01/06/2024
Absolutely fantastic App for planing room furnishings
Absolutely fantastic App for planing room furnishings especially with the LiDAR cameras on iPhone Pro or iPad Pro.
Ben.Zoh
02/25/2024
Even the free version is great
I love this app and have watched it grow over the years. We recently had a flood from frozen pipes, it helped tremendously.
QueenMcGhee
03/27/2023
Simply The Easiest Floor Plan Site To Maneuver
This is by far the easiest site to maneuver. I haven’t found another that so easily brings all your thoughts and designs to life while offering three different views and multiple planning options.
PVS64
02/14/2023
Very easy to use
I'm building a new house and was looking for an app to help with floor planning. This app was easy to use and did a great job helping me plan the space. I'm using the free version and have plenty of functionality.
thedronecoach.com
04/20/2024
Magicplan better than all others!
I downloaded and tried many LiDAR floor plan creation apps and Magicplan is the best. Using iPhone 14 Pro Max, it measured brilliantly and adding colour to rooms was a breeze. They give you two free floor plan spaces so you can relax and thoroughly get to know the app well.